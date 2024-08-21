Can Crypto Sway the U.S. Election?

The answer appears to be “yes.” Elections are won by money and mobilization, not just by ideas. That’s the reality of the political landscape. Politicians can be influenced, if not outright bought, and this election cycle marks the first time the crypto industry has a well-funded, organized lobby to support its interests. Crypto-focused Political Action Committees (PACs) have raised $183 million to influence the 2024 elections, according to followthecrypto.org. Major players in Silicon Valley are seizing this opportunity to use their wealth and influence to shape future policies on digital assets and artificial intelligence.