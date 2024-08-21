After 2022’s Bust, Scars Are Healing In Crypto Lending

The growth of new lenders coming to market may now be greater than at any point since 2021. Swiss banks, such as Sygnum, Amina, Dukascopy and others, have gradually entered the market and other large institutions from traditional financial markets are also moving into the space as exemplified by Cantor Fitzgerald’s announcement of a new Bitcoin financing business with $2B in initial funding. These new entrants will be able to both supply capital to the broader trading community as well as to crypto’s existing lenders, ultimately driving a more robust and liquid market.