Top Democratic Donor Leaves Crypto Super PAC

A Democratic mega-donor is leaving a top crypto Super PAC over the group's plan to defeat a Democratic Senator.
Ron Conway told other donors in an email that he disagreed with Fairshake, the best-funded crypto Super PAC, spending $12 million to unseat Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) in November. The email was first reported by Politico.
Conway, a venture capitalist, donated $500,000 to Fairshake in December along with a who’s who of other elite tech figures.
He said going after Brown would undermine efforts by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, to pass crypto legislation in Congress by the end of the year. “$12M to Brown’s opponent when Sen Schumer is doing his best to get a bill passed in the lame duck … You all know that is [a] ‘slap in the face’ to Sen Schumer,” the email reads, according to Politico.
Last week, Senator Schumer announced that he aimed to pass bipartisan Senate crypto legislation by the end of the year.
