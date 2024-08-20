PlayIconNav
BTC
$60,569.17+3.84%
ETH
$2,656.53+1.51%
BNB
$567.62+6.67%
SOL
$146.18+3.03%
XRP
$0.60383405+7.06%
TON
$6.86-1.62%
CD20
$1,942.41+3.35%
DOGE
$0.10306598+3.14%
TRX
$0.14297616+6.38%
ADA
$0.34272625+2.65%
WBTC
$60,555.26+3.89%
AVAX
$21.61+4.31%
Ad
CoinDesk News

Top Democratic Donor Leaves Crypto Super PAC

Ron Conway disagrees with spending $12 million to defeat Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, Politico reported.

By Ben Schiller
AccessTimeIconAug 20, 2024 at 12:36 a.m. UTC
Updated Aug 20, 2024 at 12:40 a.m. UTC
(Wikipedia)

A Democratic mega-donor is leaving a top crypto Super PAC over the group's plan to defeat a Democratic Senator.

Ron Conway told other donors in an email that he disagreed with Fairshake, the best-funded crypto Super PAC, spending $12 million to unseat Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) in November. The email was first reported by Politico.

Conway, a venture capitalist, donated $500,000 to Fairshake in December along with a who’s who of other elite tech figures.

He said going after Brown would undermine efforts by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, to pass crypto legislation in Congress by the end of the year. “$12M to Brown’s opponent when Sen Schumer is doing his best to get a bill passed in the lame duck … You all know that is [a] ‘slap in the face’ to Sen Schumer,” the email reads, according to Politico.

Last week, Senator Schumer announced that he aimed to pass bipartisan Senate crypto legislation by the end of the year.

Note: The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CoinDesk, Inc. or its owners and affiliates.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Ben Schiller
Ben Schiller

Ben Schiller is CoinDesk's managing editor for features and opinion. Previously, he was editor-in-chief at BREAKER Magazine and a staff writer at Fast Company. He holds some ETH, BTC and LINK.

Follow @btschiller on Twitter
Read more about
OpinionElection 2024