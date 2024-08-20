Top Democratic Donor Leaves Crypto Super PAC

A Democratic mega-donor is leaving a top crypto Super PAC over the group's plan to defeat a Democratic Senator.



Ron Conway told other donors in an email that he disagreed with Fairshake, the best-funded crypto Super PAC, spending $12 million to unseat Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) in November. The email was first reported by Politico .



Conway, a venture capitalist, donated $500,000 to Fairshake in December along with a who’s who of other elite tech figures.



He said going after Brown would undermine efforts by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, to pass crypto legislation in Congress by the end of the year. “$12M to Brown’s opponent when Sen Schumer is doing his best to get a bill passed in the lame duck … You all know that is [a] ‘slap in the face’ to Sen Schumer,” the email reads, according to Politico.