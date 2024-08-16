What's Next in SEC v. Ripple?

To quickly recap: The SEC sued Ripple in late December 2020, alleging Ripple sold XRP in violation of securities laws. The suit worked its way through the Southern District of New York court until July 2023, when Judge Analisa Torres ruled that while Ripple had violated federal securities laws in how it sold XRP directly to institutional clients, the company hadn't violated any laws through its selling XRP to exchanges which then made the token available to retail clients. The SEC unsuccessfully tried to file for an interlocutory appeal on portions of this decision, and in October it dropped charges against CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chairman Chris Larsen. Last week, the judge ruled that Ripple should pay $125 million in fines and imposed an injunction against breaking the law in the future.