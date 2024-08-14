Ghost Chains to Goldmines: How to Create Web3 Products That People Want

The journey of a builder in Web3 today is quite challenging. Let’s say you want to create an actual application instead of founding something like an L2. The path ahead is tough. Traditionally, you would gather a team of potential co-founders and brainstorm how your idea makes sense. Ideally, this team would include individuals who can help build the product through coding. Once your team is in place, you’d decide which blockchain to launch on. Recently, L2s have been popular, but you might also consider non-EVM blockchains like Solana, which are attracting developers. This decision involves several factors: understanding where users are, where they are headed, where liquidity is, the transaction speed and cost your application requires, and, importantly, the incentives different chains offer to help you build your minimum viable product (MVP).