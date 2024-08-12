What I Learned About Crypto’s Future From Basecamp and FWBFest

These events validated a thesis I have grown to believe: mass adoption of blockchains will emerge when people outside the current crypto community use our tools to create or supplement their own niches. This concept hinges on new adopters using blockchains to spread value and secure trust within their own communities, just as the initial crypto cohort has done. New adopters won’t join a single monolithic onchain community; instead, they’ll perhaps create their own. Despite these diverse creations, we’ll all remain connected by the underlying blockchain, making "onchain" a verb for human connection.