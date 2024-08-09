What the NYT and Washington Post Op-Eds Get Wrong About Crypto

Even the SEC now agrees that neither BTC nor ETH are securities, and judges appointed by Democrats have also disagreed with the SEC Chair’s claim that the law is clear. Every other major developed country and trading block, from Japan and the United Kingdom to the European Union, has responded to the novel questions posed by crypto by providing new regulation and legislation. In the U.S., however, the SEC has decided to do the governmental equivalent of jamming its fingers in its ears and screaming at companies that they are lawbreakers. This is activity that is not befitting any regulator, and should be the stuff of editorial board scorn — not accolades. The reality is that crypto is here to stay, and the question on the table is simply whether the United States waves goodbye as the next wave of innovation flows offshore.