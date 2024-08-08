Careers in Crypto: 5 Insights for 2024

The reason for the crazy job market? It could be a sprint after a long bear market for many industry professionals (the ones that made it through) and their excitement to get the flywheel moving again while productivity and funding is on the rise. The increased adoption of crypto and blockchain is also contributing to the increased supply of people looking to be involved. As mentioned before, all the money flowing into the space after many years of withholding investing in crypto after the FTX scandal has created an ideal opportunity for founders to hire the top talent they need.