The Mortgage Industry Meets Digital Asset Capital Markets

Prime brokers, market makers, and custodians have also been enjoying the benefits of professionally-managed liquidity products providing pass-through yield where existing stablecoins would not. One good example is prime broker FalconX accepting BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidty Fund (BUIDL) as collateral for trading and swap positions from clients. That’s an immediate value-add for FalconX, its clients, and Securitize as the tokenized fund issuance platform alike. More FalconX clients will likely elect to swap stablecoin and cash holdings into BUIDL for the on-chain yield, which will drive additional capital and participants from the digital asset realm towards the Securitize ecosystem. As detailed in April 2024 , onboarding capital to tokenization platforms through short-term liquidity funds is paramount to tokenized alternative assets seeing success.