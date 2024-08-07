Preparing for DeFi Regulation: The Role of Portable KYC

The passage of MICA legislation in the EU is already putting pressure on DeFI firms to start KYCing their users due to the fact that only "truly decentralized" projects are exempt from MICA when in reality most DeFi applications do have an organization or individual ultimately controlling them. Additionally, the EU commission has a target date of EOY 2024 to produce their full report on the risks and recommendations for DeFI. In the U.S., the SEC has started an enforcement action against the largest DEX in the world, Uniswap.