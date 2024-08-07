DePIN Data Verification: A Challenge With no Silver Bullets

Here is the problem: Data can be spoofed, or forged, in non-techie terms. The chewing gum story very much applies, but here’s another entertaining examples — remember Pokemon Go? Well, there’s an entire subreddit on spoofing your location in the game, enabling you to catch a Pikachu or two from the comfort of your sofa. In a scenario where a DePIN offers increased rewards for data from a specific location, you could use the same principles to spoof the location of your sensors and earn more tokens for providing, well, garbage data. By the same account, a chargepoint that’s not really there will probably entertain the prankster who put it on the map, but not the driver whose electric vehicle was just about to run out of juice.