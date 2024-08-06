Blockchains Against Corruption

The one that most blockchain boosters think about right away is currency manipulation. From printing money to finance deficits to pre-election spending splurges, central banks and treasuries face a lot of political risk. Shifting away from volatile local currencies to stablecoins is the most practical alternative for businesses. Keeping as little of volatile local currency as possible is advisable, where it is legally permitted.

Another big risk is political interference in the judiciary. Courts are where people go to resolve disputes, and if the umpires are corrupt, the risk of a bad or unfair outcome is high. The best option is to stay out of politically compromised courts as much as possible. Moving from paper contracts to transparent, blockchain-based smart contracts that are enforced automatically offers an opportunity to reduce the risk of nonpayment or disputes. Furthermore, it increases the likelihood of automated and fact-based dispute resolutions.