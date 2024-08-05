DePIN and Machine Data Can Change Web3

Tokenizing machine data and bringing it on-chain is the next logical step in the evolution of DePIN. Imagine a data pool with machine data from public EV charging stations, each collecting data on charging power, the battery level of the EVs in the surrounding area or the current energy grid utilization. Builders in the energy sector have now all the information they need to build dApps that help to balance the electric grid, for instance by offering charging incentives to EV drivers with low battery if there is a surplus of power available. By tokenizing the generated data, it can be securely stored on the blockchain, ensuring transparency and immutability. This data can then be monetized, opening up new revenue streams for charging station owners.