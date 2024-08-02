How DePINs Address AI's GPU Gap and Ethics Problems

sWith the explosion of generative artificial intelligence projects, computational power has become a hotly contested resource. As AI becomes more ubiquitous and the race for graphic processing unit (GPU) supplies intensifies, the need for wider and more democratized access to computing power has become an urgent priority for non-MAANG companies. Combine this red-hot demand with scarcity that is quickly transforming into resource exclusivity, and the ugly likely result is an AI ecosystem is largely being molded by a small handful of massive tech corporations.