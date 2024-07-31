Investor Surveys Reveal Strong Interest in Digital Assets

Traditional asset managers and wealth managers should take note of the emerging preference for registered vehicles in the digital asset community. In fact, 62% of institutional investors and 57% of retail investors prefer to get their exposure to digital assets through registered vehicles. Drilling down, accredited retail investors are most interested, outpacing non-accredited investors’ demand for exposure to digital assets through registered vehicles by almost two to one. Though conducted before the approval of the Ethereum ETPs , 47% of institutional investors surveyed and 69% of retail investors surveyed that currently invest/have plans to invest in digital assets noted they are likely to invest in an Ethereum ETP when/if approved.