How Founders Can Revitalize VC Tokens

As you’d imagine, the top centralized exchanges are quite selective. Each has different criteria, but one key factor they value is high valuations. High valuations indicate that a founder successfully raised substantial funds, making their token launch seem more promising. The specific valuation that matters is the Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV). This is calculated by multiplying the token price by the total supply, estimating the token’s market cap once all tokens are in circulation. If a company achieved a high FDV, it was seen as exciting and worthy of listing on exchanges with better volume and liquidity. Although other factors were considered, this was a crucial one.