How Kamala Harris Could Usher in a Clean Slate for Crypto Regulation

Vice President Harris's prior approach to technology regulation is characterized by a more moderate tone compared to the current administration’s approach. Throughout her career, she has forged strong relationships with major technology companies such as Facebook and Google. She has been a notable presence at their headquarters and has enlisted employees and allies from these companies to advise her campaign on tech policy. Her approach emphasizes finding a balance between regulation and allowing technological advancement. A strategic policy shift to incorporate past openness to innovation coupled with her campaign’s focus on economic empowerment of the middle class may create an opportunity for a both/and approach that optimizes investor and consumer protections with the support of robust development of the Web3 economy on the rails of blockchain and powered by cryptographically secured digital assets.