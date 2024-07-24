What Does Kamala Harris' (Presumptive) Nomination Mean for Crypto This Election?

For the crypto industry, the real question is whether and how much Harris diverges from Biden, and how she might contrast with former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump. Harris has been the presumptive nominee for less than a day, and it's only been about two days since she took over the campaign, so it's really hard to say just yet. What is clear is that there is a possibility for a reset of sorts – entrepreneur Mark Cuban told Politico the Harris campaign has expressed interest in crypto (among other issues), while David Bailey of Bitcoin Magazine said the campaign is considering speaking at BTC Nashville later this week.