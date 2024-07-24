The Evolving Efficiency of Bitcoin Markets

Unlike stocks, which can be analyzed based on well-established valuation methodologies, cryptocurrencies tend to be less driven by fundamentals in the short- to medium-term. Since much of the value derived from cryptocurrencies is based on future assumptions, the asset class is susceptible to large swings based on market sentiment and liquidity. Empirical studies show that cryptocurrency investing is closely associated with speculation and mental biases. Here are some prominent biases in crypto-investing: