Taking off: Rewarding Flight Trackers in the Age of Web3

So, what does any of this have to do with flight tracking? The flight enthusiasts' community is a small but global group that collects data from airplanes flying around them and sends it to a couple of large flight tracking networks. In return, they get full access to the platforms (sounds familiar?). Those networks then collect this data and sell it to all sorts of different companies operating in aviation, travel and logistics. This data is critical for aviation operations, yet it's being collected by enthusiasts using cheap Raspberry PIs. Flight tracking networks such as Flightradar24 and Flightaware are highly profitable, yet the people who provide the data that makes these networks possible do not get paid for their contributions.