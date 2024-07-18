Crypto for Advisors: Web2 to Web3

If you have a Coinbase account, congratulations! You are already in Web 2.5 by accessing crypto through a centralized exchange. While decentralized exchanges and other on-chain activities often turn away crypto-curious users due to complexity, Base , developed by Coinbase, aims to bridge their Web2.5 users to Web3. Integrated into Coinbase’s mobile and web applications, Base offers easy fiat on and off ramps from the exchange. Coinbase’s UI improvements, such as Smart Wallet for a Web2-like login experience and Magic Spend to abstract gas payments, simplify the process. Additionally, Base is developing a vibrant ecosystem with DeFi applications like Aerodrome and Moonwell , and social applications like Degen , making on-chain interactions more enjoyable and rewarding.