Bitcoin Mining Is So Back (Except It's AI Now)

Mining companies were struggling in 2022. Core Scientific (CORZ) even declared bankruptcy . And this was all before the Bitcoin halving in April 2024 cut deeply into miners’ revenue prospects. It was tough for miners in general and, because there are a bunch of public mining companies, competitors could pinpoint exactly who was struggling. Riot Platforms (RIOT) tried to take advantage of this situation and made a takeover bid for a smaller mining company, Bitfarms (BITF). Because BITF is public, RIOT didn’t need to call on BITF leadership and ask politely. Instead RIOT bought a lot of BITF stock in a hostile takeover attempt. This could have worked out well if RIOT was correct in assuming that its operation was better and more efficient than BITF’s, but we won’t ever know as the takeover attempt ultimately failed .