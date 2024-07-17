Why We Chose Sui Over Solana for Our DePIN

On top of this, Solana seemed to be struggling to handle its own increase in popularity. Several times this year, the network has become congested due to memecoin mania, as well as Bitcoin-like Ore mining, which quickly grew in popularity. In the last few months, X has been exploding with users complaining about transactions failing, as traders of memecoins like BONK and WIF flooded the network. This sort of frenzy is a good test of a network’s ability to handle real trading volume – and I can’t tell you with absolute confidence that a different blockchain wouldn’t struggle – but for us, this was another red flag.