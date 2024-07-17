Philanthropy's Blockchain Uptake Is Slow, But Future Is Bright

Additionally, charities reported that the impact of recognition and reward NFTs was “marginal” at best. It seems we’re still looking for the right way to engage, retain donors, and bring them into a community and ecosystem where they feel recognized, rewarded, and engaged.



These are critical metrics for charities that want to sustain their impact and they all have analogies in business ecosystems as well. Loyal, engaged, and satisfied donors or customers are the ones who keep coming back. The study’s author, Daniel Mihai, had direct experience with this as he is the founder of the Anu Initiative , a not-for-profit startup designed to connect donors with the impact generated by their contributions through the use of non-tradeable NFTs.