What Does It Actually Take to Build a Blockchain?

Attracting these initial users and liquidity is often the biggest challenge that new chains face. Typically, we see massive initial incentive systems designed to lock liquidity on the chain when it goes to mainnet. The problem with these approaches is that they’re not sustainable and often lead to the "ponzinomics" we see in many projects. The most effective strategy to overcome this hurdle is partnering with a centralized exchange, as Base has done, or with a decentralized wallet, similar to Linea’s approach, to attract initial users. While not entirely foolproof, having distribution built into your launch is one of the most crucial factors in generating initial activity. At no point did I say this was easy, but if you think about it, it makes sense.