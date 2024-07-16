ETF Stands for 'Everything That Fits'

Philosophically, it didn’t matter if cryptos were securities then, and it doesn’t matter now. So now the Bitcoin spot ETF has come to the U.S. and next comes one for Ethereum and then the next one and the next and the next until we finally stop and ask ourselves: What exactly is stopping the potential issuance of a meme coin ETF ? Before you answer: “meme coins are securities,” remember that plenty of ETFs have securities in them (QQQ, TQQQ, WWJD, VICE).