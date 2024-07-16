DePIN Can Make Car Ownership Cool Again

It’s 2024. Modern technology should have made ownership cheaper, easier and more rewarding by now. Not only should you be saving way more money on expenses and automating all the hassle, you should be earning money by monetizing your vehicle data, something experts say could be worth $800 billion by 2030 , and you should have access to a rich ecosystem of apps and services built for you and your vehicle. The siloed approach that automakers have thus far pursued in implementing smart vehicle technology has held this future back. It has been a disaster for security, privacy and openness .