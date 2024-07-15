Trump’s Speech at Bitcoin Conference Will Mark a Pivotal Moment for Crypto

He’s right. I submit that the 2024 U.S. presidential election will be decided by something like 100,000 votes (not the popular vote, of course, I mean net votes in the battleground states) and so if a candidate is to win, he needs as many votes as he can get in the high-stakes areas. And because President Biden appears to have no interest in dealing with or courting the crypto vote (a significant misstep, in my opinion, as appearing pro-crypto isn’t enough to turn people off a candidate so long as the positioning is correct), every single-issue crypto voter is likely to vote for Trump and try to influence those around them to also vote for Trump.