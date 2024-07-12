DePIN Can Power a More Sustainable GenAI Industry

Environmentalists will tell you that re-using existing resources is one of the most beneficial climate actions you can take. DePIN protocols apply this idea to computing networks by providing new utility to underutilized hardware. Very few home computers are running at full power 24/7. DePIN repurposes their CPU/GPU and, in turn, reduces the need to manufacture new devices. This approach maximizes available resources while enhancing network efficiency. While the total energy usage might increase due to the higher availability of GPUs, the decentralized model ensures that this energy is used sustainably.