Why I Chose Bitcoin Ordinals to Release ‘Frontline’

The piece combines a couple of algorithms that are competing to occupy the space: one that will look for the negative space and one that will try to connect the dots; the connecting algorithm is also clearly split into two sides with different approaches to the task at hand. How each new iteration of the algorithm is almost unpredictable yet explainable a posteriori: the rules of the underlying algorithms are actually pretty straightforward. Once the whole space has been explored, the battle begins and the frontline appears, sometimes complex and vibrant, sometimes spotty and vague – yet always present.