Why AI's Energy Use Isn't Demonized Like Bitcoin's

AI, if it is to grow as proponents believe it should, will require a lot more energy to power the data centers which make AI possible. Investment bank Goldman Sachs predicted that data centers will use 8% of the U.S.’s total power supply by 2030 (up from 3% in 2022), of which AI is a strong driving force. Additional research from French energy company Schneider Electric suggests that AI’s share of data center energy demand will rise to 15% -20% by 2028 (up from an estimated 8% in 2023). There are countless other projections and estimates out there and none that I’ve found suggest anything except more.