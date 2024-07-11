DePIN Doesn’t Need New Infrastructure

DePINs expand inclusivity. What this means is the barrier to entry would become so low that virtually anyone in the world could get involved. Almost everyone in the world can afford some form of smartphone, and more importantly, they aren’t buying them with an expectation of a return. With this technology, individuals and companies could utilize their spare processing power and be compensated for doing so. Instead of a handful of data giants making all the money from providing services, now that revenue would be much more equitably spread across everyone supporting the network. The infrastructure is already in place, all that needs to happen is a software upgrade.