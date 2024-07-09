Why Crypto Donations Are Surging in 2024

Meanwhile, BONK was one of the most donated cryptocurrencies when the price took off earlier this year, as their community immediately turned gains into impact. The BONK community is in the process of developing an on-chain program and decentralized application that allow users to donate crypto to animal-focused charities working with The Giving Block. The application handles the donation process, burns a small percentage of BONK tokens, and matches donations. We’re hyped that a community that’s up 8,000% on their investment in the past twelve months has been inspired to make a long-term commitment to charitable giving.