DePIN 2.0: What the Next Generation of DePINs Is Doing Differently

For starters, there’s a Cudis ring on my hand that gives me health data and pays me points towards a future airdrop. There are the Helium and XNET WiFi hotspots in my home that provide wireless connectivity for my devices (and others’) and pay me tokens when it is used. Helium Mobile (my sole cellular provider by the way) has an app on my phone that pays me crypto for opt-in sharing of location information that is used to better triangulate data usage and network demand. There’s the Grass browser extension running on my computer that allows AI labs and web scrapers to view the internet through my residential IP and earns me airdrop points. And, finally, there’s the DIMO device in my car that provides me with real-time data on my vehicle, makes this anonymized data available to third-party developers, and (again) pays me tokens.