When Do Secondary Token Sales Violate Howey?

"Insisting that an asset that was the subject of an alleged investment contract is itself a 'security' as it moves forward in commerce and is bought and sold by private individuals on any number of exchanges, and is used in any number of ways over an indefinite period of time, marks a departure from the Howey framework that leaves the Court, the industry, and future buyers and sellers with no clear differentiating principle between tokens in the marketplace that are securities and tokens that aren’t," the judge wrote.