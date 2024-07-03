The Case for Crypto Index Funds

Historically, good or bad news (idiosyncratic risk) about a specific crypto asset tends to be priced into the market quickly. That is to say that current market prices generally reflect what is currently known about these assets, creating some degree of price efficiency. Ideally, investors need to rebalance their portfolios frequently to capitalize on market movements and manage volatility. However, most active managers do not offer sufficient liquidity for this frequent rebalancing, consequently, most investors maintain very small position sizes. Given these challenges and the market’s nascency, adopting a diversified index strategy is sensible for those seeking broad exposure to this opportunity set.