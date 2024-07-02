Welcome to DePIN Summer

If this is your first time hearing about DePIN, let me explain it in more simple terms. Instead of big companies profiting millions off all kinds of your data, imagine you’re rewarded for the data you create or for any extra resource you might have. That could include your GPS location, supplying weather data, extra bandwidth from your internet, flight data or even the extra power your house or GPU generates. This is the same data and resources that in most cases, you have been giving away for free for years and sometimes even decades. DePIN cuts out middlemen and gives the power and data back to the people.