Decentralized Science: A Better Way to Fund and Grow Breakthrough Ideas

Now, take all of that and tell me there isn’t a time coming where we’ll see a DeSci Summer happen with tokens that will also take off in an unprecedented way. Instead of selling us on the 100th decentralized exchange, or another 3,000X DeFi protocol, investors might start reading white papers to understand where the next valuable company might come from. We’d get the smartest minds working on the hardest problems, instead of the next best tokenomics ponzi. It would mean societal and monetary value at the same time.