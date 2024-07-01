U.S. Administrative Procedure Law Exists for a Reason. The SEC Must Follow It

Since 1946, in the wake of the New Deal, federal government agencies have had to abide by the constitutional safeguards and processes set forth in the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). The APA is specifically designed to allow for public participation, transparency, and accountability in the agency rulemaking process, and provides the public with a right to challenge in court an agency action that fails to follow the APA’s requirements. Simply put, the APA ensures that federal agencies provide notice and meaningful opportunities for engagement so the American people have a say in the agency-made rules that impact and govern many aspects of our lives and our economy – from food safety labeling to rules controlling how we pay taxes.