Who Draws the Lines? The Case for Decentralized Map Making

Modern maps are data repositories, navigation systems and marketing devices. In their digital form, maps do much more than just offer a snapshot of the world. Our society has grown increasingly reliant on maps to source everyday information. According to Google , more than 1 billion people use Google Maps each month. Likewise, a UnitedTires study revealed that 60% of American drivers use a GPS service at least once a week. Combined with on-demand delivery, taxi services, and searches for points of interest (POI) such as restaurants, supermarkets, and charging stations, maps impact most people on a near-daily basis .