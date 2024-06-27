Every DePIN Has a Story

One of the most common trends right now from the potential investments that I have analyzed involve AI. Many folks have seen networks like Io.net and Render . Some companies want to offer GPUs as a service, seeing it as a way to achieve broader engineering goals. For instance Otoy, the company behind Render has a cloud rendering service called OctaneRender. These businesses have complex systems that need specific types of GPUs. When these GPUs aren’t busy with the company’s main tasks, they could be used for other applications or training programs. This not only makes the most efficient use of the resources but also boosts the versatility and value of the GPU setup. We call this “GPU with a purpose”, and I am personally more attracted to a foundation that supplies GPUs because they have a need to use them. The demand is inherent.