DePIN Is the Sharing Economy 2.0

The fragmentation and complexity of the ecosystem, with projects involving various aspects such as blockchain, hardware, and infrastructure, keeping track of all developments and opportunities can be complex. To profit from DePIN, it’s necessary to understand the use-case, the hardware, and the tokenomics of a project. This is the supply side. For the demand side to truly and sustainably take off, there's a lot of translation that we, as an industry, need to do to integrate with the real-world economy. This work is essential to onboard the next millions to Web3 and make DePIN a success story.