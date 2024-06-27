Crypto for Advisors: Decoding the Ether ETF Filings

Potential concentration in custodians. Like spot bitcoin ETFs, the majority of spot ether ETF issuers have chosen Coinbase as their custodian, which could cause concentration issues or a potential conflict of interest among competing products. Only VanEck and Fidelity have chosen custodians outside of Coinbase. (VanEck, however, expects to execute an agreement that would allow Coinbase to become an additional custodian.)

Creation/redemption baskets vary among issuers. Larger issuers like iShares, Fidelity and VanEck will issue and redeem shares in blocks of 40,000, 25,000 and 25,000 respectively. Many of the other issuers will use baskets of 10,000.

TBD on the fee war. Fees have so far been left blank (but logically, we could see fees go as low as they did for spot bitcoin ETFs).

Risk factors look intimidating but should be approached rationally. The longest section in the S-1 is risk factors (50+ pages in some of the filings). But most of these are standard disclosures—risks of volatile markets, risks related to lack of demand, and risks related to new asset classes can be found in most stocks and ETFs.

Investors need to weigh the pros and cons of ETF investment vs. direct investment. Investors may not receive some of the benefits related to spot ether ETFs. Investors would not have access to staking or to any “forked” or “airdropped” assets.

Ark drops out of the spot ether race. Despite being a vocal player in the crypto ETF world, Ark pulled its name from its spot ether filing, leaving 21Shares as the sole issuer. Ark released a statement that they will be “evaluating efficient ways to provide [their] investors with exposure to [Ethereum] in a way that unlocks its full benefits.” This might be due to the lack of staking or the fact that fee wars have made spot bitcoin ETFs unprofitable.