Telegram Is Crypto’s Adoption Machine

So that’s it, Telegram and TON have won, right? Not quite. The improvement in UX and distribution is a big leap forward, but we have yet to see a comprehensive range of consumer-facing apps. Mini apps are being developed and there is a major incentive for game devs to build a fun Telegram game that captures the attention of its huge user base. Alas, what exists now is more meme-based than utility-based. Regulations also remain a concern, but that is an ongoing industry-wide issue not isolated to Telegram or TON.