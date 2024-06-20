Crypto for Advisors: Crypto Trends

A: If clients want exposure to digital assets, it’s advisable to diversify that exposure, as you would with traditional assets. Bitcoin should be the core of every portfolio. Still, consideration is increasingly being given to ETH and SOL, given that Ethereum is becoming the chain of choice for institutional applications and Solana is for consumer payment applications. Financial advisors should not leave their clients’ assets on exchanges but utilize secure custody solutions to retain ownership and access to their client’s assets.