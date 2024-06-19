Why You Should Diversify Your Digital Asset Portfolio

In a market as dynamic as crypto, diversification is essential to gain exposure to the varied and evolving mix of themes and sectors built around blockchain technology. Diversification is about solving for the power law distribution of returns, whereby a portfolio’s return is driven by a small number of highly positive outcomes against a larger number of investments that deliver lower, or negative, returns. This phenomenon is well documented in venture capital (VC) investing, and the concept carries over to digital asset investments, which are akin to investments in disruptive tech startups. Diversifying makes sure your portfolio has enough shots-on-goal to capture the biggest winners over time.