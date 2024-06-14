Mass Adoption Would Ruin Crypto. Keep It a Niche

Adoption means following the law (which is often at odds with crypto's values) and creating easy-to-use sign-ins and on-ramps (which can be compromised). There is a tension – if not direct competition – between the aims of decentralization and mass adoption. Grow crypto too big, and you risk destroying what it is actually useful for. “Simply becoming folded into the dominant financial system ends up ceding a lot of the opportunities that matter with this tech,” said Nathan Schnieder, professor of media studies at the University of Colorado Boulder and author of “Governable Spaces.”