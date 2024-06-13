In Defense of Fundamental Analysis Amid Memecoin Mania

The allure of memecoins is understandable, even setting aside the incessant media buzz and viral marketing. Although often ridiculed for their lack of substantive value, memecoins have surprised the world with their performance. A staggering 12,000% increase in the value of DOGE in the first five months of 2021 is just one example of this (although the price had fallen by 80% by mid-December). More recently, Dogwifhat and Pepe have produced similar results – the former helped liquid fund Stratos post a 137% return in Q1.