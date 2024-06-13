PlayIconNav
BTC
$66,823.45-2.99%
ETH
$3,470.56-2.79%
BNB
$604.93-3.06%
SOL
$148.56-5.15%
XRP
$0.48307920-1.80%
DOGE
$0.14260492-3.68%
CD20
$2,264.48-3.87%
TON
$7.59+2.82%
ADA
$0.42487578-3.25%
SHIB
$0.00002152-4.13%
AVAX
$31.86-4.68%
WBTC
$66,893.25-3.16%
Ad
Opinion

Crypto for Advisors: Advisors and Crypto

In today's Crypto for Advisors newsletter, Adam Blumberg shares the key highlights and trends from the recent FA/RIA at the Consensus 2024 conference.

By Adam Blumberg, Sarah Morton
AccessTimeIconJun 13, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. UTC
(Jaime Lopes/Unsplash)
(Jaime Lopes/Unsplash)

At Consensus 2024, held in Austin, there was an exclusive RIA & FA Day session. Approximately 120 financial advisors spent the day learning about digital assets, engaging with industry thought leaders and networking with peers.

The energy was positive, and the conversations meaningful, with investors' interest in this asset class growing. Although the event was closed-door, key themes are worth sharing. Thank you to Adam Blumberg, one of the day's contributors, for highlighting trends and takeaways in today’s newsletter.

- Sarah Morton

You’re reading Crypto for Advisors, CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter that unpacks digital assets for financial advisors. Subscribe here to get it every Thursday.

Consensus 2024: A Breakthrough for Financial Advisors and Crypto Integration

Consensus 2024 marked a significant milestone for the crypto industry, driven by positive legislative developments and the approval of an Ethereum ETF. The atmosphere was electric, with enthusiasm reaching new heights.

FA/RIA Day: A Focused Learning Experience

Thursday was dedicated to financial advisors and registered investment advisors (FA/RIA), drawing approximately 120 professionals keen to explore integrating crypto into their practices. The day was filled with insightful discussions, networking opportunities and expert guidance.

The recent ETF approvals and bullish price trends have piqued the interest of more advisors and investors, creating a fertile ground for knowledge-sharing and growth.

Prioritizing Practical Integration Over Technical Jargon

The primary objective of FA/RIA Day was to provide actionable insights on incorporating crypto into financial practices. Instead of delving into the technical intricacies of blockchain and price movements, the focus was on practical application within a financial advisory context.

Education: The Cornerstone of Crypto Adoption

A recurring theme was the crucial role of education. Advisors must understand the available options, strategic allocation, investment theses, regulatory landscape and compliance requirements.

Equally important is the need to educate investors. Despite growing awareness of bitcoin and crypto, a significant knowledge gap persists. Effective education equips advisors to discuss crypto allocations confidently and have informed conversations with clients.

Exploring Investment Options

Panel discussions covered a range of investment options, including direct ownership, custody through SMA platforms, ETFs and investments in public companies like MicroStrategy and bitcoin mining companies.

Each option has its pros and cons.

While direct ownership embodies the ethos of crypto, it introduces compliance and administrative challenges that many advisors prefer to avoid.

ETFs provide price exposure to the underlying asset without the complexities of custody and reporting, making it easier for advisors to allocate within any account type, integrate investments into AUM and reporting, and facilitate rebalancing, as do public company investments.

Conversations and Portfolio Allocations

Understanding crypto is one thing; fitting it into a portfolio is another. Advisors shared their experiences in client conversations and their strategies for crypto allocation.

These discussions often involve setting realistic expectations, aligning with clients’ investment goals and conducting thorough risk assessments to gauge tolerance for volatility.

We heard that generally, advisors allocate 2-5% of a portfolio to crypto, categorizing it as an Alternative Investment. ETFs have enabled advisors to discuss the benefits of rebalancing and its positive impact on portfolio performance.

Advisors must also determine the most suitable accounts for crypto holdings, whether taxable or non-taxable, such as IRAs.

Navigating Compliance and Regulation

Crypto's intersection with politics in the U.S. adds a layer of complexity. Positive legislative momentum was evident just before Consensus, with several Democrats supporting pro-crypto regulation.

A conference highlight was a keynote chat by CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger, who outlined the CFTC's perspective on crypto regulation and its implications for financial advisors. The need for regulatory clarity remains paramount as advisors navigate this evolving landscape.

Conclusion

Consensus 2024 underscored the growing integration of crypto in financial advisory practices. By focusing on education, practical application and regulatory insights, advisors are better equipped to meet the rising demand for crypto investments and guide their clients through this dynamic asset class.

- Adam Blumberg, Interaxis

Keep Reading

Note: The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of CoinDesk, Inc. or its owners and affiliates.

Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Adam Blumberg
Adam Blumberg

Adam Blumberg, CFP ®, is also co-founder and chief educator for Interaxis, a company trying to bridge the education gap between digital assets and traditional finance. He is a contributing writer for CoinDesk’s Crypto for Advisors newsletter.

Follow @Interaxis8 on Twitter
Sarah Morton
Sarah Morton

Sarah Morton is Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of MeetAmi Innovations Inc.

Follow @MortonInsights on Twitter